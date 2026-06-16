WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An intense battle against two brush fires in West Miami-Dade that triggered an air quality alert in Broward County entered its third day.

Smoke blanketed the area on Tuesday as one of the brush fires continues to burn west of the Florida Turnpike in the area of Northwest 137th Avenue and 41st Street.

7News cameras captured smoldering ash falling onto cars in Miramar, showing how far the smoke travels.

Early Wednesday morning, the flames gave the horizon an orange glow as the blazes raged on.

The wildfires ignited on Monday afternoon. Crews from the Florida Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have been working tirelessly since then to keep them contained.

MDFR Division Chief Ralph Baena and Operations Division Chief Michael Eng spoke to 7News on Tuesday about their efforts to contain the larger of the two fires, since dubbed the Quarry fire.

“The fire is mostly contained to one area and remains away from any nearby structures,” said Baena. “Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Air Rescue Unit continues conducting water drops with multiple crews on the ground supporting their containment efforts.”

“With two air rescue helicopters conducting operations along with, conjunction with Florida Forestry and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue Office helicopters as well,” said Eng.

At one point, the larger blaze threatened a nearby Florida Power and Light substation and a county detention center. On Tuesday, deputies were equipped with N95 masks and turned drivers around on Northwest 41st Street.

It’s one of two fires burning near the Turnpike. The Quarry fire has burned 5,300 acres of land and is 30% contained as of 9 a.m., Wednesday.

The second, smaller blaze, dubbed the Well fire, sparked off Northwest 122nd Avenue and 58th Street. As of Wednesday morning, it has burned 500 acres and is 25% contained.

7Skyforce hovered above the Well fire where heavy plumes of smoke billowed into the air. While there were no intense flames visible, the surrounding areas were surrounded by dense smoke.

While the flames remain isolated from Miami’s densely populated metro area, residents several miles away could see the pillars of smoke and smell the acrid scent in the air.

“Any time you smell it, it means that there’s that small, fine particular matter getting into your lungs,” said Dr. Eric Bassan from the Memorial Healthcare System.

The intense smoke even prompted an air quality alert in parts of Broward County, Tuesday morning.

MDFR officials and medical experts advise people with respiratory issues and those in the affected area to close their doors and windows to stay safe from smoke.

“As conditions continue to change due to the wind in those areas, you may experience smoky conditions at times,” said MDFR spokesperson Erika Benitez. “We remind those that may have respiratory problems to limit their exposure, and we encourage you to stay indoors if possible. Keep your windows and your doors closed and run your air conditioning unit and recirculating.”

“Don’t forget it’s also hot outside, along with this particular matter that’s in the air, so your heart is gonna be pumping quite a bit,” said Bassan. “You’re gonna be breathing more frequently as a result, which puts you even at more risk.”

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.