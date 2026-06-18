MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach officer was rushed to the hospital following a crash while on duty.

The female officer, who is in critical condition, was responding to a burglary in progress when she was involved in a crash in the area of Ninth Street and Meridian Avenue on Wednesday evening.

7News is told by sources that the policewoman who was riding an ATV was injured and immediately rushed to the hospital.

7News arrived at the scene moments after the crash unfolded.

Cameras captured officers on the scene with crime tape being put up, as well as the two ATVs on scene.

Video exclusively obtained by 7News shows the ATV while on the road trying to pass another ATV, and it appears to strike a curb or some shrubs, which caused the accident.

7News sources said both ATVs were speeding to try to get to a burglary that was in progress nearby.

Cell phone video obtained exclusively by 7News shows the officer being rushed from the scene to Ryder Trauma Center.

The department told 7News on Wednesday night that the officer is in critical condition.

Sources told 7News that while at the hospital, she is alert and talking.

7News cameras captured other members of the Miami Beach Police Department at the hospital showing support for their injured colleague.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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