SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are trying to get the upper hand on a grass fire that sparked in the Florida Everglades in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, along with Florida Forest Service and Everglades National Parks Service, responded to the blaze that sparked Sunday afternoon, just south of the Tamiami Trail, near the 25400 block.

Bright, orange flames lit up the area near Everglades Safari Park as thick, gray smoke billowed into the sky.

Cellphone video captured by drivers traveling along U.S. 41 shows fire and smoke that could be seen for miles. At one point, a stretch of this highway was shut down, though it eventually reopened.

Late Sunday night, rainstorms rolled in, helping crews fight what the National Park Service dubbed the Bluegill Fire.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire has burned more than 800 acres and is 75% contained, officials said.

Before sunrise, 7News cameras captured an orange glow in the distance.

Hours later, 7Skyforce hovered above the blaze and the burnt brush it has left behind.

Firefighters said the fire is not threatening any property, and no injuries have been reported as of Monday afternoon.

Officials said the fire was sparked by lightning.

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