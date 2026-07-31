HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former hot spot is making a cool comeback in Hialeah.

Bucky Dent Water Park had been closed for the past seven years, but starting Friday, it’s back in business for residents to enjoy before the start of a new school year.

It was a grand reopening that was years in the making, and now the beloved water park is packed once more.

“Today is a huge milestone because, in Hialeah, we are reopening many of our facilities, we are investing historic amounts,” said Hialeah Mayor Bryan Calvo.

Officials gathered at the water park to celebrate the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, calling it an opportunity for families to cool off from the summer heat in a fun way.

“We wanted to make this a priority, we wanted to open up for summer,” said Calvo.

Several families made sure to seize the opportunity in the park’s first day back in operation in the waning days of student’s summer vacation.

“I grew up living right across the street here after school, now I get to bring my niece here,” said a girl’s aunt. “Really good time, especially in the summer before they go back to school.”

The water park offers a variety of family-friendly activities and lifeguards on-duty throughout the day, ensuring guests of all ages can enjoy some fun in the sun.

The first 100 guests who arrived to the park on Friday received a voucher for free food and dessert to mark the occasion.

“I want everyone in Hialeah to know, we are investing in them, in the city, and at the same time, we’re being as efficient as possible, fiscally, to make sure that costs remain low for our residents,” said Calvo.

For those who couldn’t make it on the first day back in action, the water park is offering free admission until the first day of classes on Aug. 13.

The park will be open on Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 6, and every weekend going forward.

Once schools are back in session, there will be a cost for admissions.

For more information, click here.

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