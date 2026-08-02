FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have blocked off a street in Fort Lauderdale as heavy police activity is present in the area.

Multiple Broward County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were present as police blocked off the road with crime scene tape.

The affected area is along Southwest 19th Street and 44th Avenue.

7News has reached out to the Broward Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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