SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are trying to get the upper hand on a grass fire that sparked in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, along with Florida Forest Service and Everglades National Parks Service, responded to the area of the 25400 block of Tamiami Trail on Sunday afternoon.

Bright, orange flames lit up the area as thick, black smoke billowed into the sky.

Cellphone video captured by drivers passing by the flames shows fire and smoke that could be seen for miles.

Late Sunday night, rainstorms rolled in, helping crews in their firefight.

As of early Monday morning, the fire has burned more than 750 acres and is 0% contained, according to FFS..

Firefighters said the fire is not threatening any property and that there are no injuries reported.

The cause of the flames is unclear.

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