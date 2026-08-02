FLORIDA KEYS, FLA. (WSVN) – The United States Coast Guard is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boater in the Florida Keys.

Crews are searching for Dustin Southwick, who was last seen on Saturday morning at his rental in Marathon.

Officials say he was later spotted leaving the 33rd Street boat ramp on a boat named “Mauney Marine”.

Anyone with information on Southwick or the boat is asked to call the United States Coast Guard Sector Key West at 888-245-9727.

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