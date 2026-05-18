MIAMI (WSVN) - A new report suggests Cuba is in possession of hundreds of military drones and may be setting their sights on the United States amid growing tensions between the two countries, but Cuba’s president said the island nation does not pose a threat and does not “have aggressive plans or intentions against” the U.S.

Axios reported that the island nation has acquired more than 300 military drones and recently began discussing plans to use them to attack the U.S. base at Guantánamo Bay, U.S. military vessels and possibly Key West.

The report comes after CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Havana on Thursday and warned government officials there against hostilities.

According to Axios, Cuba has been acquiring these drones from Russia and Iran.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez posted a response on social media, writing in part:

“Without a legitimate excuse, the U.S. government builds, day by day, a fraudulent case to justify the economic war against the Cuban people and eventual military aggression.”

But late Monday morning, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said in a lenghty X post that the reported plans are nonexistent, stressing there is no threat from Cuba to the U.S., or “any country.” The full post, translated from Spanish, reads:

“The threats of military aggression against #Cuba of the greatest power on the planet are well known. The threat is already an international crime. If it materializes, it will cause a bloodbath of incalculable consequences, plus the destructive impact on regional peace and stability. Cuba does not represent a threat, nor does it have aggressive plans or intentions against any country. It does not have them against the United States. The U.S. government is well aware of this, especially its defense and national security agencies. Cuba, which is already suffering from a multidimensional aggression by the United States, is a member of the United States. The U.S. does have the absolute and legitimate right to defend itself from a military onslaught, which cannot be logically or honestly used as an excuse to impose a war against the noble Cuban people.”

The developments come as Cubans on the island protest amid island-wide blackouts. Since the U.S. blockade on oil, the island nation have been sufferin — unable to perform surgeries, keep the air condinioning on or heat up food to eat.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly preparing an indictment against former Cuban President Raúl Castro, the 94-year-old brother of Fidel Castro, for his role in the shootdown of two Brothers to the Rescue planes in 1996. The indictment is possibly going to be unsealed Wednesday.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said he has not been contacted by the federal government about any possible attacks.

Even before Díaz-Canel’s post, U.S. officials said they do not believe Cuba poses an imminent threat.

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