(WSVN) - MAITLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A sinking situation caused major concern for residents near Orlando.

A sinkhole formed on Friday in Maitland, close to neighborhoods.

Officials said the hole was initially 20 feet in diameter, but just hours later, it doubled in size.

It’s not the first time it has happened in the area, which has many residents worried.

“It’s really just on the other side. It’s very close to my home. I really want to know that it has stopped growing. That’s what I want to know. That’s what I would say is really my biggest concern,” said Susan Jaffee, Maitland Club resident.

The road where the sinkhole opened has been closed to traffic.

Officials said repairs will begin as soon as they can figure out if the hole has stopped expanding.

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