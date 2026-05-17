MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A luxury watch collab sparks chaos in malls all over the country, including in South Florida.

The launch of the Audemars Piguet and the Swatch Royal Pop Collection caused mayhem on Saturday in the Aventura Mall and Lincoln Road.

A social media video showed hundreds of people dangerously sprinting around barriers.

The wild crowds caused several to be detained and the store to abruptly cancel the anticipated launch.

“Whoever let that door open f*** it up for everyone. Cops are on the way, pd is on the way, pd is on the way,” said —-

Swatch released a statement that said the collection is going to be available for several months, but sales may need to be paused.

The Royal Pop Collection was announced just last Tuesday and is only available in-store.

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