CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - There are new details that have emerged about a deadly shooting in Coral Springs.

Police said the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Khameran Jackson of Dania Beach.

Officers found him dead, suffering from gunshot wounds, in the early hours of Thursday outside an apartment complex in the 2500-block of Riverside Drive.

The incident caused an intense search for the shooter in the area that involved SWAT teams that lasted several hours.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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