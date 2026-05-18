FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Newly released cellphone video shows the moments leading up to a fatal shooting inside a motel in Florida City.

The shooting took place inside the Belmont Inn and Suites in the 500 block of Northeast First Avenue last January.

Twenty-one-year-old Jefferey Dabdoub was in an argument with 36-year-old Eric Fraga, and was seen pointing a gun at Fraga.

“I just said, get the [expletive] out of my room, get the [expletive] out of my room,” said Dabdoub. “Call the police, bro, call the police.”

The video came from a woman inside the room who begged the two men to stop.

“I’m this close to [expletive] popping you, bro,” said Dabdoub. “Bro, you got three seconds. Three, two…”

Video from the hallway shows Fraga leaving the room, later returning, and shaking hands with Dabdoub.

Investigators said that Dabdoub then shot twice and killed Fraga in front of his mother, with motel guests witnessing the shooting.

Moments later, cameras show a man pacing around the hallway while holding a gun.

An officer who arrived at the scene placed the alleged shooter in handcuffs while they waited for paramedics.

Video shows paramedics attempting to keep Fraga alive, but he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the arrest report, Dabdoub admitted to pulling the trigger, offered a self-serving statement, and was initially released.

However, after an investigation, detectives determined that his account of events did not match the evidence.

Two weeks later, Dabdoub checked into the Miami-Dade County jail and was charged with murder.

He currently remains in jail, and his trial is set for next month.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.