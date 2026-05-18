(WSVN) - A man who was rescued from a plane crash off the coast of Florida goes from survivor to inmate.

According to Drug Enforcement Administration officials, 58-year-old Jonathan Gardiner was part of a Georgia-based drug trafficking operation supplying cocaine to foreign countries.

Gardiner was one of 11 people saved when a small aircraft went down about 80 miles off Melbourne, May 12.

Authorities say a bag of $30,000 in Bahamian currency and three different cell phones were found on Gardiner when he was rescued.

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