WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers in West Palm Beach had to wrangle an angry reptile.

Authorities were responding to reports of an agitated alligator when they found the large reptile in a parking lot.

The West Palm Beach Police Department shared video of the incident showing an officer grabbing the alligator’s snout with his bare hand.

A second officer helped secure the gator before it was safely removed.

In their social media post, the police department said “Well-rounded policing means being ready for anything, even when it has scales and a serious attitude.”

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