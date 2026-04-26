MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida attorney hosted a prestigious dining experience for hundreds of under-resourced children.

The annual initiative created by Larry Handfield took place on Saturday at Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach.

The event aims to provide inner-city children from Miami-Dade and Broward counties with a red carpet welcome and a sense of belonging in elite spaces.

“I make it a point to make sure to get to show down the positive side, that they can do whatever they want do, despite of where they come from, despite of their background, despite of what’s going at home, and so this is my opportunity to give back,” said Handfield.

Organizers said this type of event exposes young people to a world-class environment, inspiring confidence and broader horizons for the next generation.

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