FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two incidents of student-on-student fighting are currently under review by school officials, with consequences expected for those involved.

Cell phone video provided to 7News shows a violent fight between two middle school students in a hallway at Dillard 6-12.

One of the students is seen kicking another student in the face repeatedly, while the other is on the ground and against the wall.

Broward County Public Schools officials told 7News that the incident happened at dismissal, but was not reported to school staff.

Officials learned about the fight on Monday, investigated the incident immediately, and identified the two students quickly.

A statement from BCPS reads in part: “The student responsible for the incident is receiving appropriate school disciplinary consequences.”

Those who watched the video said it’s not right.

“That’s all I can say. It’s messed up. That’s so crazy. Crazy stuff,” said a person.

“You shouldn’t do that; that is unacceptable,” said a student.

BCPS is also investigating a brawl between five students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that took place on Monday morning.

A video provided to 7News by a viewer shows school security quickly intervening in the fight and pulling the students apart.

Officials said rescue crews transported two students to a local hospital to be checked out.

School officials are working with law enforcement on the incident, with BCPS releasing a statement about this second fight, reading in part:

“Those involved will also face appropriate school disciplinary measures in accordance with the code book of student conduct.”

However, some said these fights should not be happening.

“It’s bad. Kids need to stop it. They need to get along,” said a person.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, officials issued civil citations to two students and arrested another student involved in the incident at MSD.

That student has been charged with aggravated battery.

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