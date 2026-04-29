MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A passenger was removed from a Delta Airlines flight after repeatedly refusing instructions from crew to get off a phone call on Monday.

Flight 1323, headed to Atlanta from Miami International Airport, was delayed due to the individual.

In video posted to social media, passengers expressed their frustration when the plane’s captain decided to delay the plane’s takeoff.

“So we’re all supposed to listen and he doesn’t?” said a passenger.

“Just rip him off the plane, he’s in the front row!” said another passenger.

Others objected to the flight’s delay.

“Please be considerate. Consider the rest of us,” said a passenger.

The offending passenger was removed, but it is unclear if they were arrested.

The flight later took off after being delayed for an hour.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.