WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to help determine who caused damages with motorbikes on a golf course in Weston.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to reports of criminal mischief on April 18. Teens are seen on video riding motorized bikes and a golf cart through Weston Hills golf course.

“On the video you can see they were running and driving their bikes and stopping abruptly on the green as well and this went on for quite a while,” said BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro.

The incident was recorded on cellphone video by bystanders who watched it unfold.

Staff said the incident caused $3,000 in damage.

While detectives want to figure out the identity of those on the golf cart, they also hope it serves as a reminder for all parents.

“Damaging other people’s property is a crime. So perhaps this would also be a good opportunity to speak with their children and just to use common sense, just to be responsible, just to be wise, and respect other people’s property,” said Caro.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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