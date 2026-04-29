HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crane came crashing down in front of two homes in Hialeah.

According to the Hialeah Fire Department, an independent contractor was working on a concrete light pole when the crane experienced a malfunction, causing it to fall over near East 63rd Street and Fourth Avenue.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the downed crane could be seen stretching from the side of one property and reaching to the end of the neighboring property.

The crane managed to narrowly avoid hitting nearby powerlines and came within inches of hitting the back of a parked car in one of the driveways.

The downed crane also caused the light pole to collapse, which crashed through a fence and landed on the end of the driveway.

Hialeah Police and Fire crews responded to the area, shutting down the surrounding streets.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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