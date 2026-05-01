(WSVN) - A controversial school bus camera program is making a comeback.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced on Friday that the program will return starting on Monday.

The program, which began in 2024, was paused after many drivers were wrongly ticketed.

Under the program, cameras are installed on the district’s fleet of buses to catch driver’s illegally passing stopped buses with extended stop arms.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office officials said with the program resuming, they will now review video footage for accuracy before issuing tickets.

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