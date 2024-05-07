NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - MIAMI — Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) officially began enforcing a new safety initiative designed to protect students by catching drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses. The program, announced last month in partnership with BusPatrol and local law enforcement, equips all school buses in the district with advanced camera technology.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, leaders of the community are set to address the importance of the initiative during a news conference held at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School.

“This is about to take place, and if you violate, unfortunately, you will receive a $200 fine,” said Luis Diaz, the Chief Operating Officer of M-DCPS, in an interview regarding the initiative.

The cameras, installed in the bus’s stop arms, are triggered automatically when the stop sign is deployed, and the bus is fully stopped. These devices detect movement on the left side of the bus and capture the license plate of any vehicle that passes illegally.

“This will unfortunately trigger some conversation and unfortunately for those that violate or feel like they do not need to abide by the law, will unfortunately pay a financial fine,” Diaz added, stressing the program’s role in enhancing student safety.

The initiative began with a 30-day warning period last month, during which drivers who passed stopped school buses were only sent warnings. With real enforcement now in effect, offenders will face a $200 penalty.

“This is something that every person should be doing every day that’s transporting in a car,” Diaz stated.

The partnership with BusPatrol aims to utilize their stop-arm enforcement cameras effectively to reduce the number of vehicles illegally passing school buses, increasing safety for students boarding and disembarking from buses throughout Miami-Dade County.

