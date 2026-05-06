WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A United States Secret Service employee is out of jail after being accused of committing a nasty crime.

John Spillman was silent as 7News cameras captured him exiting the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Tuesday.

The 33-year-old was charged with indecent exposure after getting naked and masturbating in front of hotel guests at the DoubleTree near Miami International Airport over the weekend.

At the time, Spillman was working as part of a security detail for President Trump at Trump National Doral for the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship tournament.

He was off-duty at the time of his arrest.

Spillman was placed on administrative leave by the Secret Service pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations.

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