3 in custody, 3 at large following police-involved shooting in Miami

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy police presence can be seen in Miami following a police-involved shooting in the area.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene near Northwest 54th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue shortly after 7 a.m., Friday.

City of Miami Police confirmed that they have two subjects in custody and a third is being treated in the hospital after being grazed by a bullet. They said they are still searching for at least three other subjects who fled the scene.

Two Miami-Dade Police helicopters could also be seen circling the area as they search for the subject who fled the scene. A command post has also been set up at the scene.

Authorities said the shooting began when a female officer attempted to pull over a vehicle. When she pulled over the vehicle, police said, the subjects got out of the vehicle and began firing at her.

The officer fired back and was able to graze one of the subjects while several others took off.

The officer was not injured in the shooting.

“The officer is doing well,” said Miami Police Department Chief Ronald Papier. “She was not struck, however, her taser, which she was wearing on her button belt, was struck by one of the rounds. Several of the rounds came very close to striking her, and struck her car.”

The shooting is being handled by several different agencies. City of Miami Police was joined by Miami-Dade Police and Miami Beach Police.

As a result of the shooting, the northbound and southbound lanes of Northwest 22nd Avenue have been shut down.

Those commuters who frequent the area are being advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.