POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating what they described as an accidental shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a child to the hospital after the victim’s parents took them to a nearby fire station.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at an apartment complex on the 4000 block of Southwest 15th Street, at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

While en route to the scene, BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units were notified that the victim’s parents drove to the closest fire station.

Investigators said paramedics assumed medical care and rushed the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Outside the fire station, detectives were seen speaking to a woman and collecting evidence from the black SUV where the victim was taken in.

Back at the scene of the incident, 7News cameras captured the victim’s basketball net at their home. Hours earlier, crime scene investigators were seen collecting evidence.

Detectives with BSO’s Crime Scene and Violent Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation and are attempting to figure out what exactly happened — whether the victim got a hold of the gun and discharged it, or if somebody else accidentally shot the victim.

7News has reached out to BSO to find out the age and condition of the victim.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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