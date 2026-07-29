MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade School Board has selected Rafael Villalobos as the county’s new superintendent of public schools.

Villalobos, the county’s current South Region Superintendent, was unanimously approved to lead the district following a months-long process that led to him becoming a finalist alongside Ernie Lozano, Broward County Public Schools’ chief human resources officer.

Villalobos will replace outgoing M-DCPS Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres, whose contract ends in February of 2027.

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