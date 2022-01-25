MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade School Board has voted 6-3 to select Dr. Jose Dotres at Miami-Dade County’s next school superintendent.

The decision came after a special meeting that began Monday afternoon.

Dotres is currently the Deputy Superintendent of Collier County Public Schools and a former assistant superintendent in Miami-Dade County.

He replaces outgoing Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Speaking to School Board members, he said the post holds a special significance to him.

“The primary ‘why’ behind my decision is to continue serving the community that welcomed me when I was 5 years old, helped me to grow into being a successful student and taught me English as a second language,” Dotres told school board members.

Dr. Rafaela Espinal, an assistant superintendent in New York City, and Jacob Oliva, the Florida Department of Education’s Senior Chancellor, were also vying for the position.

Carvalho has accepted the position of superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

