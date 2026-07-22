MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade School Board has chosen the two finalists to become the district’s next superintendent.

Broward Schools human resource chief Ernie Lozano and Miami-Dade south region Superintendent Rafael Villalobos were chosen among the finalists.

One will be chosen at the end of the month to replace Miami Dade School Board Superintendent Jose Dotres, whose contract ends in February.

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