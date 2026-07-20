A Miami Gardens man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he chased another man through an apartment complex parking lot and shot him following an argument that allegedly began because he believed the victim smiled at him.

According to a Miami Gardens Police arrest report, officers responded early Sunday morning to the Misty Lakes Apartments in the 600 block of Northwest 210th Street after receiving reports of a man who had been shot.

Officers found the victim conscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of his abdomen after he sought cover behind several parked vehicles.

Police identified the suspect as Armando Peraza Fajardo, 56, who remained at the apartment complex when officers arrived.

According to the arrest report, the victim told investigators the two had a brief verbal argument after Fajardo became upset because he believed the victim had smiled at him.

Police said Fajardo then struck the victim in the back before pulling a handgun from his waistband and chambering a round.

Fearing for his life, the victim ran through the apartment complex parking lot, investigators said.

Police said Fajardo chased him while repeatedly firing the handgun, striking the victim once in the abdomen before firing another shot that missed.

The victim continued running until he reached the south side of Northwest 210th Street, where he took cover behind parked vehicles until officers arrived.

According to the report, officers found Fajardo still in the parking lot with his hands raised. Investigators said he had placed the handgun on the hood of his vehicle before surrendering without incident.

Based on the victim’s statement, evidence recovered at the scene and the investigation, he was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Judge found probable cause and issued no bond.

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