FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A yacht that was being towed veered off course and crashed into dock in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The 130-foot vessel, named “Determination,” crashed into a dock along the New River, near Andrews Avenue, Monday morning.

According to the tow company, someone on the yacht bridge accidentally hit the throttle as it passed Andrews Avenue, which sent the yacht off course.

The tow captains below tried to counter that propulsion, but there was nothing they could do to avoid the collision.

Both the dock and the yachgt sustained significant damage after the accident.

The yacht was eventually towed upriver, with a piling lodged in its bow still visible.

Despite the mess left behind, no injuries were reported.

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