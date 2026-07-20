HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been rushed to the hospital after a Brightline train collided with their van.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, the driver went around the gate crossing in the area near Dixie Highway and East Hallandale Beach Boulevard on Monday and was struck by the oncoming train.

7News cameras captured the work van and the Brightline train parked on the tracks following the collision.

Paramedics rushed the driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

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