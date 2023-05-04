NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some residents in North Bay Village have received a helping hand weeks after they were ordered out of a condominium.

North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham on Wednesday delivered checks to those who were displaced when their building was deemed unsafe in April.

The money will hopefully help offset the costs of storage, temporary relocation and other housing costs.

“We started a fund immediately, understanding that we were gonna need some resources to deal with, and we used a lot of those resources for hotels and temporary shelter to move people,” said Latham, “and then we got a very, very generous donation from Andy Ansin, the owner of Sunbeam [Corporation] and Channel 7, and with that donation, that’s really the principal that we’ve been able to use now for these payouts to the individual condo owners.”

Residents of the Majestic Isle Condominium received the evacuation order after an inspection uncovered several structural flaws.

Channel 7 is located in North Bay Village, and the Channel 7 Foundation made the donation to help out the neighbors in need.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.