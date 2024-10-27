CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a groovy blast from the past this weekend for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

South Florida community leaders, philanthropists and influencers boogied onto a ’70s-themed night of glitter and glamour at the annual “Wild About Kids” Disco Ball.

There was dancing, entertainment and dinner at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel, Saturday night.

All proceeds from the event will benefit an organization committed to helping children.

Channel 7 and the Ansin Foundation are proud sponsors.

“We love supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs, a terrific organization for all of Dade County and helping the kids after school with schoolwork and sports,” said Sunbeam Television Corporation CEO Andy Ansin.

7News anchor and Deco Drive host Lynn Martinez served as the Disco Ball’s emcee.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade offers several services and programs with a goal of helping children realize their full potential.

