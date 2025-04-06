MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of people woke up bright and early to put their best foot forward, all in the name of friendship.

It was a perfect Saturday morning to raise money and awareness, as participants in the annual Ed Ansin Best Buddies Friendship Walk laced up their sneakers and took steps for a good cause at loanDepot Park.

7News anchor Craig Stevens was the emcee of the event, which is a big part of the WSVN family.

Andrew Ansin, the CEO of Sunbeam Television, the parent company of 7News, said the Friendship Walk has a special meaning for the station.

“My dad became very friendly with [Best Buddies founder and CEO] Anthony Shriver years ago, became a big supporter of Best Buddies, and about four years ago, shortly after he passed … Anthony was gracious enough to name the walk after my dad.”

The organization Best Buddies is about empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities — giving support to their families, providing a place for friendships and leadership to be nurtured, and creating opportunities for inclusive living.

“We support Best Buddies, we enjoy what they do, its diversity — we feel that’s important — and including everyone and making sure that everyone gets a good chance to be an active part of the community,” said Ansin.

Best Buddies also offers a win-win opportunity for businesses looking to hire and for workers who might otherwise be left out of the workforce.

Joshua Felder said Best Buddies has changed his life for the 16 years he’s been active in the organization.

“What it’s given me is, it’s definitely given me the self-confidence to break out of my shell,” he said. “It’s also given me huge opportunities.”

Felder’s path has taken him from dancing in the Super Bowl, to a movie role in the comedy “Champions” opposite Woody Harrelson. Now he is helping to make a smoother road for those joining after him.

“What I do for my position as a Global Ambassador is help motivate them and explain to them my journey, how it’s helped me, and that it would do the same for them,” said Felder.

For Shriver, the continued strong show of support in Miami is a testament to how important its mission and vision are to South Florida.

“It’s just a great celebration of diversity and a great celebration of the best of Miami, and I love celebrating the best of Miami,” he said. “When people come out to celebrate, people with special needs, I think it’s a great reflection of our community.”

Saturday’s event raised nearly $350,000, surpassing its fundraising goal of $330,000. For more information on Best Buddies, click here.

