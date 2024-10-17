COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - In its 65th year, the Junior Achievement of South Florida is expanding and making an impact in the lives of students through its simulated town that was built to encourage workforce education and prepare the youth for their future careers.

Founded in 1919, The Junior Achievement of South Florida is an organization that is dedicated to empowering and equipping youngsters with the skills they need to thrive in the real world. The organization prioritizes bridging the gap between education and hands-on business skills all while creating an immersive and engaging learning environment.

Thursday they unveiled several new storefronts in their JA Finance Park and JA BizTown, including WSVN’s very own studio.

“I think there are people who pursue careers in journalism and new media. This is where dreams can begin and take root and hopefully come to fruition,” said Craig Stevens, WSVN anchor.

“So we have a lot of jobs. We have photographers, editors, producers, a lot of people it takes to make the news every day. So, we hope they enjoy learning here and then hopefully someday coming to work for us,” said Paul Magnes, Co-President of WSVN-TV.

Every 5th-grade student in Broward County visits BizTown to get a fun hands-on learning approach to real-world careers and situations.

Some of the classroom lessons they participate in include applying for jobs, money management, customer service, and more.

Students can also learn how to become a teacher at an NSU simulation and if law and order is more their speed, they can get lessons at the mini Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Students get to put their skills to the test when they become citizens in a simulated city bringing to life their version of a functioning economy. Students gain experience being business owners, consumers, employees, and more.

And in 8th grade, they get to visit JA Finance Park.

“Where they’re learning about more than 250 pathways the work skills that they’re going to need. If they’re going to earn money then they need to know how to manage money. But we also have a program called JA Fellows where they start real businesses. Real money real products,” said Laurie Sallarulo, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of South Florida

Between JA Finance Park and Ja BizTown, there are roughly 18 storefronts, all sponsored by local businesses, that help bring the simulated town to life for students.

Helping students not to only dream big, but to be courageous and put those dreams into practice and make them a reality.

“So it really can inspire them when they have a chance to actually live and work in those jobs and in town and understand how they play a role in our community,” said Sallarulo.

Last year, Junior Achievement helped more than 80,000 students and to support their mission to help even more students this year you can donate your time or your money.

The 7 News storefront was made possible through the generous donation of the Ansin Foundation. The Ansin family owns Channel 7.

