HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian is dead after crashing with an oncoming train.

Hollywood Police said officers responded to the 3000 block of Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday evening. Upon arrival, detectives found the man dead.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Those who were onboard the train were moved to a second train to continue their trip.

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