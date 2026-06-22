SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators probing the 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside have revealed their technical findings.

The report, released on Monday by the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Construction Safety Team, concludes that the collapse began weeks earlier when two connections between garage columns and the pool deck failed.

This failure caused cracks to form and shifted the weight on the pool deck, resulting in the transfer of their loads to the slab-column connections, which were not strong enough to support the building.

This ultimately led to the partial collapse on June 24, 2021, that killed 98 people.

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