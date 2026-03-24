When a restaurant considers itself a house of love, you know they mean business. With the drinks, the vibes, the half dozen chefs working their culinary magic in the kitchen, what’s not to love? A spot in Broward is ready to fill your heart and your plate.

Love is in the air and on the plate at Casa De Amore in Tamarac.

Margaret Moreno: “Casa De Amore is a culture; it’s a beautiful international cuisine.”

Everything you see is a reflection of the tradition of the islands.

Margaret Moreno: “And we’re Caribbeans, so a lot of the plants, a lot of our culture is in this place.”

The decision to offer up so many different tastes from so many different places was a no-brainer.

Margaret Moreno: “South Florida, we are a melting pot and we wanted to bring all cultures together.”

There’s no shortage of delicious choices here.

Margaret Moreno: “We have Italian, we have Haitian, we have Jamaican, we have Korean, we have a little bit of everything.”

They say too many cooks in the kitchen is a bad thing. That doesn’t fly in this casa.

Margaret Moreno: “We have six different chefs that have backgrounds of all different sorts of culinary arts.”

There is someone working in the kitchen who holds a special place in the restaurant.

Margaret Moreno: “One of the chefs that we have, which is my heart is my mother-in-law, she’s 82 years old.”

Mama’s specialty is the Haitian pork dish griot, with black rice and plantains.

Margaret Moreno: “So she cooks with love, and she cooks with tradition.”

They even turn up the heat when it’s time to eat.

It may be hot in the kitchen, but the folks are chillin’ at the bar.

Margaret Moreno: “Well the cocktail menu, we wanted to bring you to the islands.”

There’s no better way to go island-hopping than with some rum filled drinks.

And there’s a tequila surprise waiting for you, as well: It’s called the Rita Tower.

Margaret Moreno: “So what it is, is a lot of margarita drinks with different flavors and the women love it.”

Ladies, you’ll be happy to know the cocktail presentations are made with you in mind.

Margaret Moreno: “We wanted to give the women here something to look at. We love fancy, we love dramatic.”

Whether it’s the right night for an intimate dinner or a smoky cocktail concoction from the bar, something special is waiting for you at Casa De Amore.

Margaret Moreno: “Just to give love to the people that come to our place.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Casa De Amore

7111 W Commercial Blvd, Tamarac, FL 33319

Website

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