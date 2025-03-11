FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale officers promised more arrests are on the horizon in a press conference after a man was indicted for the death of a toddler last year.

20-year-old Tyler Hollins was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday as one of the suspects involved in the deadly drive-by shooting of three-year-old Rylo Yancy on July 21, 2024.

Rylo was playing on a slide during a birthday party in Riverland Park when a vehicle pulled up to the area and opened fire.

He was tragically struck and transported to Broward Medical Health Center as a trauma alert, where officials would confirm he succumbed to his injuries.

“There seemed to be beef between Hollins and his crew and several individuals at the party when they took it upon themselves to shoot at the child’s birthday party,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Department Sergeant Don Geiger. “It’s absolutely horrific, and they’re cowards. As a father of two, one in high school and one in middle school, I am able to see them grow up. This family won’t be able to see him grow up. I was in that hospital room holding that baby’s hand. I can tell you right now, it’s absolutely horrific, and they should bring themselves in.”

As family members seek justice for the loss of their loved one, investigators say it’s only a matter of time until all those involved in the murder of Rylo Yancy are behind bars.

“It’s coming. You might want to turn yourself in now; otherwise, we’ll hunt you down and we’ll find you,” he said. “Rylo Yancy. The name of the victim in this. That’s the name I want you to not forget. He was at a park, at a birthday party, going down a slide when these cowards decided to drive by and shoot at the park. They shot this baby. They killed this baby. That’s the name I don’t want you to forget.”

As investigators continue to build their case against the others involved, they have released a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

