FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a tragic drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy during a birthday party at Riverland Park.

FLPD said that officers responded to multiple 911 calls on Sunday afternoon and found the child, identified as Rylo Yancy, with life-threatening injuries. Rylo was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Family and friends were seen crying outcries of grief and comforting each other as they mourned the loss of Rylo.

Officials say Rylo was shot and killed during the birthday party as he was going down a slide at Riverland Park.

“My heart has been broken to see this and hear about a child, an innocent child, that knows nothing about nothing,” said Lillie Charles a neighbor who lives nearby the park. “Just enjoying a birthday party and then all of a sudden this happens and I feel so bad for the parents.”

FLPD says on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. a vehicle pulled up to the park and started shooting. After the shooting, the vehicle quickly drove away.

Parents and loved ones grabbed their children and took cover during the shooting. However, Rylo was shot.

7News cameras captured the aftermath of the shooting, showing shoes and personal belonging left behind at the park.

On Monday, officials released the 911 calls of frantic party goers after shots rang out.

“I need an ambulance at Riverland Park,” said a woman. “My baby just got shot. We’re at Riverland.”

“What’s the address,” said the dispatcher. “You’re at Riverland Park?”

“Hello, hello, hello,” said a second woman.

“She said a baby was shot,” said the dispatcher.

“We’re on the north side of the park. We have one pediatric, trauma alert,” said another dispatcher over Broadcastify Police scanner.

“It’s just sad that our people can’t get together and reason and come and let us reason together. Don’t have to be killing, don’t have to be violence. Just get together and find a way to solve things without the gun violence,” said Charles.

Bullet holes pierced the playground equipment and 25 evidence markings show the violence of the shooting.

7News cameras captured a confrontation between police officers and the victim’s grandfather, who collapsed into an officer’s arms before he was brought down to the ground.

Following a brief struggle between the grandfather and three officers who held him down, the grandfather was allowed to join as he was equally devastated.

“It’s terrible, we pray that whoever did this be caught,” said Charles.

“Be strong and trust God. If you don’t know God because he is the only one that can take this pain away from you,” said Joan Goodie, a neighbor who lives by the park. “So I understand what she is going through.”

Goodie lost a child violently to a stabbing and is now praying for this family.

“It just breaks my heart,” said Goodie.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Detectives reportedly identified and recovered a vehicle involved in the shooting, but, as of Monday evening, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

