FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 20-year-old man has been indicted for the murder of 3-year-old Rylo Yancy, who was fatally shot while attending a birthday party at Riverland Park in Fort Lauderdale last year, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said.

Tyler Hollins was indicted on Thursday following an investigation into the tragic drive-by shooting that occurred in broad daylight on July 21.

Rylo, who was playing on a slide during the party, was struck by gunfire when a vehicle pulled up to the park and opened fire.

Tyler Hollins

Rylo was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center but later died as a result of his injuries.

In addition to the murder charge, Hollins was also indicted on possession of a firearm by a delinquent, prosecutors said.

