MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a buzz in the air ahead of South Florida’s first World Cup match.

The Uruguay team, nicknamed La Celeste, had a brief travel delay in Cancun, Mexico, related to documentation issues.

But the Uruguayan team touched down in South Florid on Sunday, as preparations were still underway across Miami-Dade County as it prepares to host its first-ever FIFA World Cup match on Monday night with Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Miami will become a World Cup hub, transforming into the center of the soccer universe as it hosts fans from around the globe for soccer’s biggest stage.

The Magic City is buzzing as Uruguay and Saudi Arabia are ready to begin their quest for World Cup glory.

Sebastián Cáceres, centre-back for the Uruguay national football team, expressed his excitement to play in the World Cup.

“I can’t wait to play on Monday. Representing my national team in a World Cup is something I’ve always dreamt of. I believe everybody on the team shares the same feeling of wanting to play in this match. I think we’re in a very good position,” said Cáceres.

Even with all the excitement, the South Americans know emotions must be kept in check.

“A bit of anxiety is always good because it prepares you for what’s coming, but having too much of it is not very positive, so we try to manage it in the best way possible,” said Cáceres.

Standing in their way is a Saudi Arabian squad looking to play spoiler and make an early statement.

“I think it will be very difficult. Saudi Arabia is a team that takes initiative and tries to play. We will obviously try to prevent that and do what benefits us. I believe we have prepared well and things will go well,” said Cáceres.

Soccer fans can also catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7.

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