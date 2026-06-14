MIAMI (WSVN) - The search for a missing man in Brickell came to a tragic end.

Miami Police said 23-year-old Akin Liverpool was last seen in Miami’s Brickell area on Friday, after he went out on a charter boat and never came back.

Liverpool’s family spent the weekend hoping their loved one would be found alive, but on Sunday, the family told 7News they got a call from police that no one wants to get.

“I’m filled with emotions. This is really hard. This is about one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” said Crystal King, Liverpool’s aunt.

Miami police officers were dispatched to 1541 Brickell Avenue on Sunday.

“Just made contact with the jetski, they said about, I can see something floating in the water, sending back towards that way, and they said it looked like a body,” said police dispatch.

Liverpool’s family told 7News his body was found near Brickell Bay Drive.

“We were actually hoping that they would find him alive. But unfortunately, that’s not the case,” said King.

Liverpool was reported missing by Miami Police on Saturday from Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

According to the US Coast Guard, Liverpool was last seen on a charter boat in Biscayne Bay, going from Hobie Beach towards the Miami River.

Liverpool’s aunt said he was on the boat with some friends, but what led up to his disappearance is a question the family wants answered.

“We don’t know anything. We just know that he did not return back with the rest of the party, he was supposed to be all returning back together,” said King.

King said her nephew, Liverpool, just graduated with his master’s from Barry University, and was on track for his doctorate.

“The family is just really sad. We’re down. This is someone who was a bright kid,” said King.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has taken over this investigation.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.