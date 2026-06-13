MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are looking for a missing 24-year-old man.

Police said Akin Liverpool was last seen in Miami’s Brickell area on Friday.

Detectives said Liverpool stands 5 feet 8 inches, and weighs 150 pounds.

Liverpool has black hair and dark brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, and black swimming trunks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Reyes or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

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