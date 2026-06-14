SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway in Sunrise.

Police said a gray SUV hit a woman who was crossing the road.

The accident happened on West Commercial Boulevard near Northwest 102nd Avenue on Saturday.

She was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, but succumbed to her injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene to speak with police, as they are currently investigating.

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