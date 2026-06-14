SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway in Sunrise.

The accident happened on Saturday afternoon at the 10200 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

Police said a gray SUV was traveling westbound when it hit the woman.

She was rushed to Broward Health,

At this time, no word on her condition.

The incident is under investigation.

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