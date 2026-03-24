MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old who’s made a name for himself with police in recent months for being a nuisance and loudly revving his engine believes police targeted him during a recent arrest, and now his family is considering whether or not to take legal action.

7News caught up with Mikael Prada and his parents after he was released from jail on Saturday.

Body camera video provided by Miami Beach Police shows officers pulling Prada over on the MacArthur Causeway the day before.

“Turn it off,” an officer told Prada as he approached the Ferrari.

“I don’t have my license on me,” Prada told the officer.

The self-described “crypto millionaire” has made a name for himself in the last couple of months for driving an obscenely loud Ferrari covered in bright lights.

Prada had previously been shown in social media posts intentionally revving his engine and performing dangerous stunts in the cities of Miami and Miami Beach, to the chagrin of residents and officers alike.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales had made a public plea to Prada to stop what his department described as “dangerous nuisance driving.”

Prada even spoke with 7News in early March, acknowledging his reckless behavior was driving the wrong people mad and pledging to change his act going forward.

His arrest by Miami Beach Police appears to show a different tale, as officers caught him driving without his license.

“Driving without your license. Who’s the car registered to?” the officer asked Prada.

“It’s under my parents’ name,” Prada told the officer.

The officer then asked Prada to exit his vehicle, at which point Prada questioned why he needed to do so.

“Because I asked nicely. If you fail, and you don’t come out one more time, you refuse this order, and you will be placed under arrest. Step out of the vehicle,” the officer told Prada.

Prada then asked the officer if he could simply be ticketed for driving without a license.

He wound up being taken into custody for resisting arrest, with his girlfriend recording the encounter.

“Call my mom, call my mom,” Prada is heard telling his girlfriend.

The officer then had Prada’s luxury vehicle towed despite Prada’s plea to have his parents come to pick it up.

“Can my car stay here?” Prada asked the officer.

“No, it’s getting towed,” the officer said.

“Why can’t my parents pick it up?” Prada asked.

“Because I said so,” the officer responded.

7News caught up with Prada after he bonded out of jail. He believes this incident was officers harassing him for his prior rap sheet of being a menace.

“I was driving; they just pulled me over for no reason,” he said.

His parents agreed, arguing that he was determined to stick to the pledge he made to Miami Police during his previous interview with 7News.

“Singled him out like a criminal out there, and we need to put a stop to this,” said Osmany Prada, the driver’s father. “He promised 7News and the Miami Police that he would stop with the engine revving, antagonistic driving.”

Osmany added that his son is not a malcontent, but that he likes to enjoy his life with the fortune he made trading crypto.

“He’s not a criminal. He’s an 18-year-old kid that’s having fun with a lot of money,” said Osmany. “They’re successful and they wanna make him look like he’s a criminal out there breaking the law, doing all this illegal stuff, and I’m proud of my son. I’m very proud of who he is.”

Prada’s parents told 7News they took exception to the way officers conducted the traffic stop for several reasons and that the Ferrari was damaged as a result of being forced to pull into a bike lane, striking some construction equipment.

The family said they have since hired a lawyer and are weighing their legal options.

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