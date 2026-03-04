MIAMI (WSVN) - With scores of residents complaining about loud, obnoxious cars across Miami, authorities are weighing stricter enforcement measures to lower the volume.

Several residents sounded off to 7News after dealing with noisy vehicles that, they said, sounded like gunshots ringing out through their neighborhoods.

“These guys are losers,” said Richard, the head of the Brickell Neighbors Coalition.

Cell phone video from a Brickell apartment captured the irritating noises coming from a car on the street below.

Richard told 7News the problems are primarily coming from vehicles with modified mufflers and engines.

“They’ve started modifying the exhaust so it sounds like gunfire, machine gun, basically like we’re in a warzone,” said Richard. “This is not Iran, this is not Afghanistan. Get it out of here.”

In other videos, the disruptive noise from these vehicles can be heard for several blocks nonstop.

Miami Commissioner Rolando Escalona also said he’s tired of the noise, which he believes is being caused by drivers who largely don’t live in the area.

“They don’t live here. They’re coming here and creating all this noise. It’s just not fair for these people,” said Escalona.

Escalona said one step toward improving residents’ quality of life is better enforcement.

Miami Police have said they’re working on addressing the issue.

“Intentional lawbreakers, the disruption of the quality of life,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

In one instance, a teen, Mikael Prada, would routinely rev his engine purposefully to agitate residents and cops all over the city.

After Morales made a public plea to Prada to cut it out, Prada made adjustments to his car, promising to dial back his annoying habits.

Escalona said residents’ complaints aren’t solely about Prada.

“It’s not about this kid; it’s about many people that are coming to our community and creating all these issues,” said Escalona.

Escalona told 7News he’s been working with authorities and agitated residents to find an effective solution, acknowledging that they can’t simply muzzle an entire city for peace and quiet.

“We have residents here that, as I told you, they have been living here for 20, 30 years, before Brickell was what it is right now,” said Escalona.

The Brickell Neighbors Coalition is proposing improved enforcement by officers, noise monitoring, and closing off a section of South Miami Avenue to motor vehicles.

“We want it pedestrian-only on that block so these morons don’t have to go drive somewhere else,” said Richard.

So far, the coalition has collected more than 3,000 signatures in support of proposals to address noise complaints and quality-of-life concerns.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.