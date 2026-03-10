NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a North Miami apartment building are facing eviction after several units were deemed unsafe to live in by the City of North Miami.

Tenants living in the building located off Northeast 19th Drive said they don’t know where they will go or how they will afford a place to live.

“Children are affected, elders are affected,” said a tenant. “And a lot of us don’t know what to do, a lot of people don’t know where they’re gonna go.”

The latest notices were issued Monday, ordering families to leave within the next 24 hours. The signs were posted on the front doors of multiple units, warning that the area was unsafe and that no one should be inside.

“We’re effectively, all of us, homeless at the moment,” said resident Paulina Horzada.

“We need support, you know,” said another tenant.

Residents described the state of their apartments to 7News.

“When we moved in, we noticed the floors were warped, sinking to one side,” said Patricia, a resident. “I paid a fortune with first month rent deposit and last month rent, and there’s nowhere for me to go.”

Others showed 7News cracks in their walls.

Residents said the problems had been ongoing for some time. One unit had a notice dated August 2025 that deemed it unlivable.

Now, residents are in a tough spot, especially those who had moved in months ago.

“This uncertainty, it’s just very scary,” said Horzada. “This is a building of working families, this is affecting my job, I can’t take the time off.”

7News reached out to the City of North Miami for more information, but has not received a response.

