MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by a pair of dogs in the backyard of a Miami Gardens home that, officials said, have since been euthanized.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a home in the area of Northwest 36th Avenue and 191st Street on Tuesday night.

“Approximately 6:51 p.m., in the area of 191 and Northwest 36th Avenue, we received a call of a dog bite,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Diana Delgado.

According to investigators, the toddler was walking in the backyard when two mixed-breed dogs bit them.

“We just know that the child was at home with an adult and some juveniles and it just so happened that the child went to the backyard. This is not an unfamiliar pet, this is the home’s pet, so he’s not, it’s not an unfamiliar dog to the child, and he was back there.,” said Delgado. “We do not know what led up to the bite or the dog bite or the attack at this time.”

7News cameras captured crime scene unit arriving at the home. They were later seen moving in and out of the home while worried family members stood nearby.

Speaking in Spanish, a neighbor told 7News he had seen the child a few times before but that he didn’t know the family that well.

Because of the extent of the child’s injuries, rescuers called for a helicopter. Video showed the toddler being airlifted from a nearby middle school.

Paramedics transported the child to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, where the patient is listed in serious but stable condition, according to officials. The child was later transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“The child remains in stable condition and, due to the seriousness of the injuries, he has been transported to JMH,” said Delgado.

Officials said the child’s injuries required surgery. They also confirmed that the dogs’ owner voluntarily surrendered them.

7News cameras were rolling earlier in the day when officials arrived at the house to pick up the dogs.

Wednesday afternoon, Miami-Dade Animal Services confirmed the two mixed-breed canines were humanely euthanized.

Authorities added that this incident serves as an important reminder for pet owners.

“If you know the temperament of your dogs, sometimes just be mindful, put your dog away, keep them away from any children,” said Delgado.

Miami Gardens Police are currently considering the attack an accident. The investigation remains ongoing.

