FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a violent overnight crash in Fort Lauderdale that shut down several blocks of a major roadway.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of West Broward Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue, at around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Witnesses said a white car had the green light and was traveling down Seventh Avenue when a black car traveling on Broward Boulevard ran the red light and T-boned the white car.

Witnesses said the impact caused the white car to spin out of control and strike a FLFR truck that was waiting to turn left on the intersection.

Less than two hours later, an aerial view of the crash captured the two civilian vehicles involved with significant damage.

It appears crews had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the occupants of the white car. The black sedan showed extensive front-end damage, and the front bumper of the fire engine lay on the pavement.

Officials said none of the firefighters on board the truck were injured. Instead, they quickly jumped into action and helped the victims in the other two vehicles involved.

Paramedics transported the adult victims to the trauma center at Broward Health Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown, but 7News has learned two of the patients are fighting for their lives.

Back at the scene of the crash, 7News cameras captured a crime scene technician putting a bottle of alcohol that she pulled from the black car into a brown paper bag.

First responders shut down Broward Boulevard in both directions between Seventh and Ninth avenues for several hours. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

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